Hearing on player dispute between Herentals and FC Platinum postponed to next month

The hearing on the player dispute case between Herentals and Castle Lager Premiership champions FC Platinum has been deferred to next month.

The two clubs have been involved in a dispute involving Juan Mutudza after the Platinum Boys used the player while he had a running contract with the Students.

After Herentals approached the ZIFA Player Status Committee, a date of hearing on the matter was set, but the four-time champions have asked for more time to study the charge sheet and craft some response.

The case will now be heard on March 3.

ZIFA acting chief executive officer Xolisani Gwesela confirmed the development to The Herald.

“FC Platinum asked for more time to respond since the summons only came to them two weeks ago.

“We have allowed them the time and the case will now be heard on March 3.”