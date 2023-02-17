Ngezi Platinum Stars appoint former Dynamos gaffer to bolster their technical team

Ngezi Platinum Stars have bolstered their technical team after appointing former Dynamos gaffer Philemon Mutyakureva as the first team assistant coach.

Mutyakureva will assist Takesure Chiragwi, who was recently confirmed as the the substantive head coach after spending months working on an interim basis.

A club statement said: “Ngezi Platinum Stars is proud to announce the appointment of Philemon Mutyakureva as first team assistant coach. We welcome Coach Philemon to Madamburo.”

Mutyakureva worked under Kalisto Pasuwa’s management at Dynamos for three years between 2012 and 2014, winning back-to-back league titles.

The former DeMbare and Sporting Lions midfielder also coached Harare-based BN Academy and spent some time working with school teams.

His last coaching stint prior to his latest appointment was with Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe, where he worked with former Dynamos players Tichaona Diya and Murape Murape.

The gaffer is a holder of Caf A licence badge.