Official: Tawanda Macheke unveiled at new SA club

4:03 pm
by Soccer24 Team

South African top-flight side Moroka Swallows has officially unveiled Tawanda Macheke as their new player.

The 26-year-old has signed a two-year-contract with the Dube Birds.

Macheke first moved to South Africa in January last year, when he joined Maritzburg United from Black Rhinos.

He enjoyed a decent spell under Ernst Middendorp but dropped out of favour following the arrival of Fadlu Davids.

The former Dynamos striker has only played twelve games this season with no goals.

