Official: Tawanda Macheke unveiled at new SA club

South African top-flight side Moroka Swallows has officially unveiled Tawanda Macheke as their new player.

The 26-year-old has signed a two-year-contract with the Dube Birds.

The Dube Birds are delighted to have captured the signature of Tawanda Macheke🇿🇼#SwallowsFC pic.twitter.com/4oy2924xZl — SwallowsFC (@Moroka_Swallows) February 17, 2023

Macheke first moved to South Africa in January last year, when he joined Maritzburg United from Black Rhinos.

He enjoyed a decent spell under Ernst Middendorp but dropped out of favour following the arrival of Fadlu Davids.

The former Dynamos striker has only played twelve games this season with no goals.