Christian Atsu’s body found dead, confirms agent

10:06 am
by Soccer24 Team

Christian Atsu’s body has been found dead under the ruble following an earthquake that struck the south of Turkey and north of Syria twelve days ago.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle forward, who was now attached at Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor, has passed on at the age of 31.

Atsu’s Turkish agent, Murat Uzunmehmethas, and his Ghanaian representative Nana Sechere confirmed the sad development after days of search.

In a translated short statement on his Twitter, Uzunmehmet said: “Christian Atsu was found and unfortunately passed away.”

The winger’s Ghanaian agent tweeted: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning.”

“My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support.

To date, the devastating earthquake has claimed the lives of over 35,000 individuals.

