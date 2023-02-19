New twist in Man United sale as doubts on bids emerge

Manchester United owners, the Glazer Family, are reportedly refusing to sell the club for less than £6billion .

The EPL club was put up for sale in November last year and the owners received two publicly confirmed bids from Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS ahead of Friday’s deadline.

It’s believed that the club also received other bids from Saudi Arabia and USA.

However, the confirmed bids are not matching United’s asking price and according to The Sun, this is casting doubt on the two confirmed bids.

An insider told the publication: “It’s still not clear if the Glazers actually want to sell and — if they do — it will only be for top dollar.

“It’s possible they are keener on a partial sale rather than a full one at this stage — as that might value the club higher.

“What is obvious is that they want to maximise their profits by selling at their preferred price or not at all.

“The other possibility nobody is discounting is they will simply decide that none of the bids is anywhere near what they want and call it off, in the hope that the market conditions change in their favour in a year or so.”