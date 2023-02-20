Khama Billiat opens up on season-ending injury

Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat has for the first time opened up on the injury that ruled him out of action for the rest of the season.

The Zimbabwean midfielder suffered a groin injury prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

The 32-year-old made a slight progress in his recovery after returning to light training a month ago, but he aggravated the injury.

Billiat recently underwent an operation to treat the issue and will not play again this season.

The forward had made 11 appearances across all competitions this season, registering three assists but did not score.

Addressing the media on Sunday, the former Warriors international admitted the frustration he is enduring.

“It’s frustrating, especially when it takes longer than what you expected it to be. It’s really frustrating, because we can only contribute as much as we can when we are fit and we always want to contribute positively to the team,” Khama told reporters, as cited by Soccer Laduma.

“But as much as we are injured and on the sidelines, we can only motivate the guys and try watch the games, and make sure you give your input when we reflect on the games and just be part of it so that your little contribution can help the team.”

He added: “You need to be mentally strong and honestly it’s not easy as we say, you have to be mentally strong because you just wanna play football, because that’s what we know best, so being outside takes a really big mental strain.”

Billiat also spent another spell on the sidelines this season after a knee injury kept him out in September.

He missed four games before returning to action.