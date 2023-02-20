Liverpool owner John Henry clears air on club sale reports

Liverpool’s principal owner and founder of Fenway Sports Group (FSG) John Henry has confirmed that they havo no plans to sale the club but are only talking to investors about a minority stake.

It has been widely reported since November last year that the EPL side could be sold after its owners confirmed that “they are open for new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club”.

After the FSG made the claims, reports of interest from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Germany and the United States started to emerge.

But Henry has confirmed that they are not selling the club, ending speculation on the future of the EPL giants.

Speaking to the Boston Sports Journal, the 73-year-old was asked about potential plans to sell the Boston Red Sox, and instead discussed the situation at Anfield.

“I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about LFC, but I keep to the facts: we merely formalised an ongoing process,” he replied.

“Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling LFC? No. Are we talking with investors about LFC? Yes.

“Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won’t be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20-plus years?”

FSG, which was formed in 2001, bought Liverpool for £300m from Tom Hicks and George Gillett in 2010.

The group managed to turn the Merseyside club back into one of the foremost football institutions on the planet and the Reds are now valued around £3.75bn.