Sithethelelwe ‘Kwinji 15’ Sibanda joins FC Platinum family

Mighty Warriors coach Sithethelelwe ‘Kwinji 15’ Sibanda has joined FC Platinum’s women team, Platinum Royals.

Sibanda, who was last attached at Division One club Trukumb FC as an assistant, has joined the club as the head coach and will be assisted by Lindiwe Ndhlovu.

The appointment comes weeks following the death of coach Nyarai Chirwa.

A statement posted by FC Platinum has confirmed the appointment, saying: “The Club is pleased to announce the coming in of Head Coach for Platinum Royals Sithethelelwe ‘Kwinji 15’ Sibanda. She will be assisted by Coach Lindiwe Ndhlovu.”

Platinum Royals, who were formed in 2022, will be playing in their debut Women Super League campaign this year having gained promotion from the Central Region Women’s league. They finished top with 33 points, 5 points ahead of second placed Ndlovu Queens who had 28 points.