Brendan Galloway makes his first appearance in almost three months

Brendan Galloway will play his first game in three months tonight after recovering from a hamstring injury.

The Plymouth Argyle defender picked a grade three hamstring tear in training in early December and was expected to spend three months on the sidelines.

He started full training early in the month.

After recovering from the injury, Galloway will start against Cheltenham in the semifinal clash of the Papa John Trophy.

Kick-off is at 10 pm CAT.

Prior to the injury, Galloway had made a total of thirteen starts and five substitute appearances this season.