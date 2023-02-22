Brendan Galloway now staring at possibility of winning first pro silverware

Brendan Galloway is now staring at the possibility of winning his first ever medal in his senior career.

The Zimbabwean defender’s Plymouth Argyle reached the final of the 2023 Papa John’s Trophy after beating Cheltenham 3-2 on penalties.

The semifinal clash had to be decided on a penalty shootout after the game finished 1-1 at the end of the extra time.

Plymouth will play the second semifinal winner between Bolton Wanderers and Accrington Stanley on 2 April at Wembley stadium.

This encounter will mark the third time the League One club has reached the tournament’s final though they haven’t won it yet.

Galloway, who is yet to win a trophy in his senior career, started in the match, marking his return to action following a two-and-half month stay on the sidelines due to a hamstring issue.

The Zimbabwean played for fifty-seven minutes before he was subbed off.