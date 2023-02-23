I get the blame if Kaizer Chiefs lose: Keagan Dolly

Kaizer Chiefs forward Keagan Dolly has claimed that he feels like he is getting all the blame when the team is losing.

The 30-year-old star has featured in 23 matches in all competitions for Chiefs with four goals and four assists.

Inconsistency has mainly affected his game and has been in and out of coach Arthur Zwane’s team.

And due to his high earnings at the club, Dolly has often been criticised for not living up to expectations.

“I feel like a lot of times if the team isn’t doing very well, the blame comes to me, but I’ll take it; I’m one of the captains,” he said, as cited by FarPost.

“I’m one of the senior players. I’ve come with experience, and it’s part of the game, and I just need to soldier on.”

The former France-based forward added: “I knew coming to Chiefs that there would be pressure, based on where I’ve played before, based on how I performed in the past.

“But I take it [pressure]. It’s something new to me, it is a challenge that I need to deal with, and I feel like I’m dealing well with it.

“I don’t feel like it’s making me feel bad towards the situation or anything. It’s a challenge that I’m looking forward to, you know, dealing with. And I think I’ve been doing well.”