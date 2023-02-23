Tafadzwa Rusike training with local side after returning home from Zambia

Tafadzwa Rusike is back in the country, training with his former club CAPS United.

The forward is without a club since leaving Zambian top-flight club ZESCO United at the expiry of his contract last year.

Makepekepe team-manager, Shakespeare Chinogwenya confirmed the player has been training with them as looks to find a home ahead of the new season.

“Yes, Tafadzwa is training with the club. This is his second week training with us,” Chinogwenya told Soccer24a.

Rusike made a name for himself while still at CAPS United in 2008 before moving to now-defunct South African side Ajax Cape Town two years later.

He returned home in 2013 and joined Dynamos before going to Angola.

The 33-year-old returned home again where he joined the Green Machine for a second spell in 2016.

The former Warriors international then moved to Zambia before returning home again.