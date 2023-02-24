Bulawayo Chiefs sign ex-Highlanders striker ahead of new season

Bulawayo Chiefs have snapped up ex-Highlanders striker ahead of the new season.

Amakhosi Amahle have signed Dalubuhle Dlodlo on a free transfer following his departure at former top-flight side Bulawayo City.

Dlodlo, who played prominently for Highlanders’ Bosso90 before making a switch, becomes Chiefs’ new signing in this pre-season window.

🚦𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗝𝗔 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧 Dalubuhle Dlodlo is now a NINJA pic.twitter.com/y5G1UUCQqP — 𝔹𝕦𝕝𝕒𝕨𝕒𝕪𝕠 ℂ𝕙𝕚𝕖𝕗𝕤 𝔽ℂ (@BulawayoChiefs) February 24, 2023

The Bulawayo-based team have also tied down William Stima, Stanson Khanye and Ayanda Ncube and ex-Golden Arrows midfielder Danny Phiri.

Other new arrival expected to complete their move to the club include Last Jesi,

Chiefs, who recently appointed a new coach, Lizwe Sweswe, will have an early season as the play FC Platinum in the 2023 Castle Lager Challenge Cup on 11 March at Mandava Stadium.