Europa League: List of qualified teams for R16, draw details and more

The list of qualified teams for the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 is now completed following the conclusion of the play-offs stage.

The R16 features the eight group stage winners and the eight knockout round play-off winners.

When is the Europa League round of 16 draw?

The Europa League round of 16 draw takes place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday 24 February. The ceremony begins at 13:00 CAT.

Draw Procedure:

The eight group stage winners will be seeded and will play the second leg at home. The eight winners from the knockout playoff round will be unseeded.

Clubs from the same country cannot be drawn against each other.

Broadcast and Stream Details:

SuperSport TV will broadcast the draw live, while UEFA website will carry the stream feed.

The featured 16 teams:

Group stage winners (Seeded Teams)

Arsenal (ENG)

Betis (ESP)

Fenerbahçe (TUR)

Ferencváros (HUN)

Feyenoord (NED)

Freiburg (GER)

Real Sociedad (ESP)

Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL)

Knockout round play-off winners (Unseeded Teams)

Juventus (ITA)

Leverkusen (GER)

Man United (ENG)

Roma (ITA)

Sevilla (ESP)

Shakhtar (UKR)

Sporting CP (POR)

Union Berlin (GE)

When is the Europa League round of 16?

The first legs are scheduled for 9 March, with the second legs a week later on 16 March.