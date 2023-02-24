Luton Town finds solution for Admiral Muskwe

Luton Town have found a solution for Admiral Muskwe, who has failed to break into the first team since his return in January.

Muskwe moved back to the Hatters on the deadline day of the January transfer window after cutting short his loan deal at League One side Fleetwood Town.

The striker was supposed to spend the entire 2022/23 season at Fleetwood.

Since returning to his parent club, the 24-year-old has not made the matchday squad in the team’s four games played this month.

Luton coach Rob Edwards has now found a solution for the striker to get game time, while improves his match fitness.

Muskwe is now training with the club’s U21s, and he featured against Reading U21s yesterday.

He was one of the three senior Luton players that featured in the game.