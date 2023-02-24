Supersport United lining up coaching post for Onismor Bhasera

Supersport United are lining up a coaching job for long-serving servant Onismor Bhasera.

The 37-year-old defender is reaching towards the end of his playing career, while his contract with the club is expiring in June this year.

He joined Matsatsantsa a Pitori in 2016 from the now defunct Bidvest Wits.

According to Soccer Laduma, the South African top-flight side’s technical team and management have agreed that Bhasera needs to give back to the club and will be given an opportunity to coach within the youth structures at the club upon retiring from playing football.

Asked for comment on the issue, SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews confirmed the news.

“Yes, there will be upskilling of his coaching courses as we have done with other players before in the past,” Matthews told the publication.

“You know he is a great player and good human. He looks after his body and lives a clean life. He represents everything that we as a club look for in a human being and a footballer.

“So as a club, we don’t toast away such a loyal person at a time when loyalty means nothing. We will keep him in the system.”

Kaitano Tembo is another Zimbabwean who went into coaching at the club soon after ending his playing career.

Tembo rose through the ranks from an academy coach to taking over the reins at the senior team.