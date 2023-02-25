“Billiat absence affecting my performance”

Kaizer Chiefs forward Keagan Dolly has claimed that the absence of Khama Billiat has negatively affected his performance.

Dolly has struggled for consistency this season, making twenty-four appearances in all competitions for Chiefs with four goals and four assists.

The forward is often played alongside Billiat upfront but that pairing has not existed in recent games due to the latter’s injury.

The Zimbabwean is out of action for the rest of the campaign after undergoing surgery to treat a groin issue.

Speaking to iDiski Times, Dolly has admitted that Khama’s absence has negatively impacted his contribution to the team.

“I miss playing with Khama, we all know what he can bring on the day, his experience, his quality, and just our understanding you know,” Dolly said when asked by the publication if he’s been affected by Billiat’s absence this season

“But it’s part of the game, he’s out, and there are other players who can come in and do the job, it’s just for us to start understanding each other, and I think that’s been the main problem in our inconsistencies of trying to get combinations right.

“One player gets injured, and another player comes in, you know? I think Christian came into the squad, he’s a new player still trying to adapt to the way we play – so it’s progress for us, we need to keep on working on it until we get it right again.”