Dzvukamanja makes his first start in Soweto Derby

Orlando Pirates striker Terrence Dzvukamanja will make his first start in the Soweto Derby this afternoon.

The Zimbabwean forward has been named in the starting XI against Kaizer Chiefs at 3:30 pm CAT.

Dzvukamanja, whose contract with Pirates expires in June, moved to Soweto giants in 2020.

His only appearance in the derby came in his second, where he featured twice as a substitute in both legs.

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs’ Khama Billiat is not part of the matchday squad due to a groin injury.

He underwent surgery last month and will be out of action for the entire season.

Kaizer Chiefs XI: Petersen, Ngezana, Dove, Kwinika, Hlanti, Sithebe, Maart, Shabalala, Dolly, Du Preez, Salie.

Orlando Pirates XI: Chaine, Sibisi, Xoki, Maela, Pule, Mako, Timm, Ndlondlo, Saleng, Lorch, Dzvukamanja.