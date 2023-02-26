Back with a bang: Munetsi scores on return to first team

Stade de Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi has scored on his return from an injury.

The Warriors international has netted Reims’ second goal against Toulouse just seven minutes into the game.

Munetsi started in the encounter, marking his return from a hip muscle injury which kept him out of action in the previous round.

The goal is his fifth in the 2022/23 Ligue 1 season, and also has two assists to his name.

He has now been directly involved in three goals in his last two outings, having scored and assisted against Troyes.

Here are his stats in the game.