Saturday Wrap: Zim players based abroad

Tinotenda Kadewere made his second successive La Liga start for Real Mallorca on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean striker was named in the first XI of the team that lost 2-1 at Español.

The 27-year-old had a quiet outing as he made just one goal attempt which went off target before the coach subbed him off in the second half.

In the English Championship, Marvelous Nakamba made his fourth successive start for Luton Town against Birmingham City.

The midfielder passed a fitness test before the game after wearing off a groin issue sustained in the previous round.

He featured for the entire ninety minutes as a central midfielder and put on another decent play.

Tendayi Darikwa was also in action in the Championship for Wigan Athletic, playing as a right wingback in the 2-1 loss against Preston.

The 31-year-old was on the pitch for 65 minutes before he was substituted.

Teenage Hadebe’s team, Houston Dynamo, kicked off the 2023 American Major League Soccer season with a 2-1 loss against Cincinnati.

The Zimbabwean defender started in the game and played the entire match.

He put on an a decent performance despite making a deflection that led to the hosts’ second goal.

Hadebe deflected the ball when he attempted to block a shot inside the box.

In South Africa, Orlando Pirates striker Terrence Dzvukamanja made his first start in the Soweto Derby on Saturday, while Lot Chiunga scored a penalty for his NFD side JDR Stars in the 2-1 loss against Casric Stars.

Ishmael Wadi also featured for JDR in the encounter.