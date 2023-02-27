Agent clears air on reports linking Mohamed Salah with Liverpool exit

Mohamed Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas has dismissed reports suggesting the player will leave Liverpool if the club fails to qualify for the Champions League this season.

The Reds have struggled this season and remain nine points outside the Champions League qualification bracket in the EPL.

A report Spanish outlet Fichajes claimed that Salah was prepared to leave Anfield at the end of the campaign if the Reds do not finish in the top four.

However, Abbas has rubbished the claim, saying there was never any talk regarding the reported condition.

He wrote on Twitter, while quoting the report: “Nonsense. This was never discussed or thought about. Not qualifying to the Champions League hasn’t even crossed our minds.”

Salah signed a new contract with Liverpool last year and is tied to the club until 2025.

The Egyptian star is expected to be one of the players coach Jurgen Klopp wants to rebuild his squad around in the coming transfer window.

The 30-year-old has been at the EPL giants since 2017 when he signed from Roma, scoring 175 goals through 289 appearances.

The former African Player of the Year has won the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup and Carabao Cup during his time on Merseyside.