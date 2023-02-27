Bournemouth coach speaks on Jordan Zemura contract situation

Bournemouth coach Gary O’Neil says there is no update regarding the contract situation of Jordan Zemura.

The Zimbabwean defender’s deal with the Cherries is set to expire at the end of the season, having joined the club in 2019 on a three-year-contract with an option to extend it with twelve more months.

Previous talks for a new deal stalled and that forced the club to activate the one-year option that expires in June.

When asked about Zemura’s contract situation on BBC Radio Solent, O’Neil said: “There’s no update at the moment.”

On whether he wants to keep the player beyond this season or not, the gaffer said: “I think I really like the group that I have at the moment. They are a great group to work with.

“Myself and the club make decisions on everybody, but those decisions will be made at different times and situations.”

Speaking in November, Zemura admitted that Bournemouth remains his first option and has no reason to leave the club even with the new owners now on board.

He said: “I will see what the situation will cover with the new owners. I’m focusing on myself as a player firstly, and the club will need to focus on what it needs to do first.

“I’m not too worried about the takeover.

“I love this place and with everything going well, I have no reason to leave.”

The defender added: “I’m 22, this will be my first serious contract and something I can’t rush.

“With my age, it’s something that I’m supposed to be sure with for the sake of my career.”