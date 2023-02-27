Argentina dominate The Best FIFA Awards as Lionel Messi wins best player gong

The 2023 Best FIFA Football Awards winners have been named, with Lionel Messi claiming the big prize.

The awards ceremony took place in Paris, France on Monday.

Messi was named The Best FIFA Men’s Player after beating the competition of Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema and PSG star Kylian Mbappe.

Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup and was a Copa America champion at the start of the year. The Argentine superstar also clinched the Ligue 1 championship with PSG.

The 35-year-old’s Argentina team Emiliano Martinez won The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper, while Lionel Scaloni got The Best FIFA Men’s Coach to cap a fruitful night at the Awards ceremony for the South Americans.

Argentina’s fans also beat off the competition from Japan’s fans and a Saudi Arabian fan called Abdullah Alsulami to win the Best Fans Award.

In the women’s categories, Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas was named The Best FIFA Women’s Player, while Sarina Wiegman of England won the The FIFA Women’s Coach.

Georgian footballer Luka Lochoshvili, who plays for Italian Serie A side US Cremonese, claimed the fair play award after helping to save the life of a player on the pitch with his quick-thinking CPR.

Here are the winners at The Best FIFA Football Awards.

Winners in Men’s categories:

The Best FIFA Men’s Player

Lionel Messi (Argentina / Paris Saint-Germain)

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach

Lionel Scaloni (Argentina / Argentinian National Team)

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper

Emiliano Martínez (Argentina / Aston Villa FC)

The FIFA Puskás Award

Marcin Oleksy (Poland): Warta Poznań v. Stal Rzeszów [PZU Amp Futbol Ekstraklasa] (6 November 2022)

FIFA FIFPro XI:

GK: Courtois

DEF: Hakimi, Van Dijk Cancelo

MID: De Bruyne, Modric, Casemiro

FWD: Messi, Mbappe, Benzema, Haaland

Winners in Women’s categories:

The Best FIFA Women’s Player

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona/Spain)

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach

Sarina Wiegman (England)

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper

Mary Earps (England/Manchester United)

FIFA FIFPro XI:

GK: Endler

DEF: Bronze, Leon, Williamson, Renard

MID: Putellas, Walsh, Oberdorf

FWD: Morgan, Kerr, Mead

FIFA FifPro Women’s World XI