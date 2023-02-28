Breaking: PSL announce 2023 season fixtures, set date for new campaign

The Premier Soccer League has confirmed that the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership will start on 18 March, just a week after the Castle Challenge Cup.

Of the nine stadiums that were inspected this month, only Rusape’s Vengere Stadium and Gweru’s Ascot Stadium failed the inspection and will require upgrades to meet tje minimum standards.

In a statement, the PSL said: “The 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season is set to commence on Saturday 18 March 2023.

“Please be advised that Ascot Stadium and Vengere Stadium have failed to meet the minimum stadium requirements as set by the ZIFA Club Licensing First Instance Body. The stadia will not host PSL matches until the necessary requirements are met.”

Newcomers Simba Bhora, Sheasham and Greenfuel will all make their PSL debuts this season, while Hwange will return to the top-flight.

FC Platinum are the defending champions and will start the term with a date against new boys Simba Bhora.

CAPS United will be up against Manica Diamonds on the opening day, while Dynamos and Highlanders face Hwange and ZPC Kariba, respectively.

The biggest game on the land, the Battle of Zimbabwe, will happen on Matchday five of the season.

Here are the opening five rounds of the season.

Other potentially explosive games to look out in the opening fixtures include the Highlanders vs FC Platinum in Round 3, the Harare Derby between Dynamos and CAPS United on Matchday 7, the Platinum Derby between Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum on Matchday 9.

Here are Matchday 6-10 fixtures.