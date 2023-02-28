PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi under investigation for alleged kidnap and torture

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is facing allegations of kidnapping and torturing and an investigation has been opened.

According to French outlet L’Équipe, Franco-Algerian lobbyist Tayeb Benabderrahmane filed a complaint with civil action and three French judges have been appointed to launch an investigation.

Benabderrahmane claims the ‘kidnapping and torture incident’ was carried out over a six month period in Al-Khelaifi’s home country, Qatar.

He claimed the motive was allegedly in connection with being in possession of sensitive documents, which pertained to the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar, as well as the television rights for the 2026 and 2030 editions of the tournament to BeIN Media.

The accuser also said that he was only allowed to leave in November only after signing a confidentiality agreement.

Al-Khelaifi, 49, is the chairman of Qatar Sports Investments and the chairman of beIN Media Group.

As well as being the president and chief executive officer of PSG, he is also on the organising committee for the FIFA Club World Cup and chairman of the European Club Association.