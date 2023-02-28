ZIFA members to hold another meeting on roadmap for return to international football

The Zimbabwe Football Association – ZIFA – members are expected to hold another meeting this week to finalise the roadmap that will guide them towards reinstatement of the association’s membership at FIFA.

The members held the first meeting on Friday in Harare where they discussed the recommendations made in the ZIFA Restructuring Committee report.

The recommendations include the need to come up with a new and progressive constitution, management and financial accountability at all levels, grassroot football development and viable channels that will fund the organisation.

The association’s acting chief executive officer Xolisani Gwesela confirmed to The Herald that the next meeting will happen on Wednesday in the capital.

“We will have another meeting on Wednesday and from there we hope to come up with the road map that should guide us in the implementation process of the reforms,” said Gwesela.

Zimbabwe is currently banned from all international football activities by FIFA due to government’s interference in running the local game.

The meetings are being held to find a way to convince the football governing body despite the condition to reinstate Felton Kamambo-led executive back into office communicated to them last year.