Brentford’s Ivan Toney admits to FA rules breach, set to spend several months banned from football

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has pleaded guilty to breaking multiple English FA gambling rules and could serve a lengthy ban from football.

The 26-year-old was initially charged in November with 232 breaches relating to FA rule E8, which forbids players from betting on games or sharing privileged information for the purposes of betting.

Further 30 charges were raised in December. The alleged breaches took place between 25 February 2017 and 23 January 2021, during which time Toney represented Scunthorpe United, Wigan Athletic, Peterborough United and Brentford.

According to reports in England, the Brentford forward has admitted many of the offences but is contesting others.

Ivan Toney is expected to face an FA disciplinary committee within weeks so that the case is completed soon to allow him to begin to serve any ban before the end of this campaign and which would include the fallow months across June and July.

The forward has scored 14 goals in 21 Premier League games this season, helping Brentford to ninth in the table and leaving them in contention for European qualification.