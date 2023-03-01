List of stadiums certified to host CLPSL games this season

The Premier Soccer League – PSL – is ready for the new Castle Lager Premiership season with most of the match venues available to host the games.

The 2023 campaign will start on Saturday 18 March and the authorities held preliminary inspection at the match venues that have been lined up for use in the new term last month.

Over ten stadiums were inspected in the first inspection round and only two venues were deemed unfit to host the PSL games this season.

According to the PSL, Rusape’s Vengere Stadium and Gweru’s Ascot Stadium failed the inspection and will require upgrades to meet the minimum standards of hosting the games.

Promoted side Hwange will use their Colliery Stadium after it was cleared by the PSL.

National Sports Stadium is the only ground available in Harare, with Caps United, Dynamos, Yadah and Herentals all set to share the venue.

Rufaro Stadium could be available later on for Harare teams as renovations are being carried out at ground.

Bulawayo teams – Highlanders, Bulawayo Chiefs and Chicken Inn, will use Barbourfields Stadium and Luveve Stadium.

ZPC Kariba will remain at Nyamhunga, while clubs based in the Eastern Highlands will have Sakubva Stadium in Mutare.

FC Platinum will play at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane, with venue also set to host the Castle Challenge Cup on 11 March.

Ngezi Platinum Stars will use the Ngezi-based Baobab Stadium.

If all things go according to plan, league debutants Green Fuel FC will play home games in Chisumbanje as the club is renovating their Green Fuel Arena.

The same is also happening with newcomers Simba Bhora and Sheasham who are upgrading Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva amd Bata Stadium in Gweru, respectively.