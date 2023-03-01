Mamelodi Sundowns suspend player over drug use

Mamelodi Sundowns have suspended one of their player after testing positive for recreational drug use.

According to KickOff.com, the unidentified player has been a notable absentee from the last three Sundowns matchday squads in the CAF Champions League against Al Hilal, Coton Sport, and Saturday’s blockbuster clash versus Al Ahly.

The positive test forced the Sundowns technical to reshuffle the squad in those three games.

The publication further claims that the player in question has an alleged well-known history of substance abuse.

“There are serious allegations regarding one player that has tested positive for a recreational drug at Sundowns,” a source close to the situation told the website.

“Please speak to the club and find out.”

The outlet also spoke to several sources who verified the allegations, while officials at Mamelodi Sundowns and the player’s agent refused to comment on the issue.