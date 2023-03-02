Club in crisis: Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena involved in heated altercation with senior player

Mamelodi Sundowns are heading towards a disciplinary crisis after head coach Rulani Mokwena was reportedly involved in a heated altercation with a senior senior player.

According to KickOff.com, the player, whom they didn’t identify by name but is believed to be Andile Jali, has since stopped attending training sessions after the chaos happened last week Wednesday.

The incident took place before the team’s departure for their 2-2 Caf Champions League group stage draw against Al Ahly in Cairo on Saturday night.

Jali is reportedly frustrated that the club does not want to release him from the remaining months of his contract so he can join Kaizer Chiefs, who have shown interest in signing him.

In a separate report by TimesLive, the 32-year-old allegedly came to training under the influence of alcohol.

It has been further claimed by the publication that Sipho Mbule is also under disciplinary action after coming to training drunk two weeks ago.

“There have been incidents of ill-discipline recently and this has the potential to disrupt the dressing room,” an unnamed source told TimesLive in their report on the story.

“Players behave in an unusual manner for different reasons but ill-discipline is something that is not tolerated at this level.”

The news comes just a day after it was reported that another unidentified player was suspended after testing positive for recreational drug use.