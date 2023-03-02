Mason Greenwood gets lifeline as clubs make loan offers

Mason Greenwood could return to action before the end of the season after a couple of clubs reportedly made contact with Manchester United over a loan move for the youngster.

Greenwood last played football a year ago following allegations of attempted rape, assault and coercive behaviour emerged.

The accusations were reported at police and criminal charges were raised against him. This led to his immediate suspension at Manchester United.

After the charges were dropped last month, the 21-year-old looked set to start afresh but faced a setback after the club reportedly decided that he will take no part in their 2022-23 season in order to complete internal investigation.

According to The Telegraph, a number of Turkish clubs – and clubs with open transfer windows – have made loan enquiries over the English forward.

Turkey’s mid-season transfer window is still open after FIFA granted the FA permission to extend it until March 5 following a devastating earthquake last month.

But one setback that could stand in Greenwood’s way is United’s ongoing investigation on the allegations.

The club announced that it will conduct an internal probe on the matter before allowing the striker to return to action.

This might force Manchester United to opt against pursuing a deal for Greenwood while they continue their investigation into whether he has a future at the club.