Video: Musona scores brace and assists for Al Tai again

Knowledge Musona was again the highlight of the show with the direct goal involvements for Al Tai in the Saudi Pro League encounter against Al Fateh on Thursday.

Musona was on target twice and assisted the other goal to help his side to a 3-2 win in the tie.

The Zimbabwean forward, who started in the match as a second striker, netted Al Tai’s first goal in the 17th minute to cancel out the hosts’ early advantage.

Musona was then involved in the build up of the second goal, setting up Guy Mbenza towards the half hour mark.

The comeback is complete 🔁 Mbenza finishes off an excellent move, seeing Al Tai recover from a goal down ⚽️#RoshnSaudiLeague | @EnFatehclub | @Tai1381EN | @guy_mbenza pic.twitter.com/s5JNwnQzV0 — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) March 2, 2023

The 32-year-old completed his brace in the stoppage time to kill the contest 3-2 in favour of his side.

Musona has now scored and assisted in the same game for the second successive time this season.

He achieved similar stats in the 2-2 draw against Al-Adalah in the previous round.

The Al Tai skipper now has seven goals and six assists in the league so far.