Barcelona banned from signing new players in next transfer window

Barcelona have been banned from entering the transfer market in the next window unless they raise £178million from selling current players.

The transfer ban comes as a result of the club’s struggles to balance their finances, leaving them with no room in their budget to spend in the upcoming window, as per La Liga rules.

They triggered several economic levers, including their TV rights, but the bill remained in the negative as the Catalan giants are still believed to be in debt of around £1billion.

Speaking at the FT Business of Football summit in London, as cited by the Daily Mail, LaLiga president Javier Tebas confirmed: “As of today, Barcelona doesn’t have any room in its budget to spend in the upcoming transfer window.

“Barcelona has been involved in questionable behaviour which has had an impact on LaLiga – and we are acting accordingly.

“They sold off £620m (€700m) in TV rights and tried to find different ways to solve the situation but they won’t be able to do that next season. We have strict economic controls. At the end of each window, we tell all the clubs in LaLiga what they can spend.”

Tebas added: “In the case of Barcelona, they have to drop from spending on wages and transfers from £532m to £399m (€650m to €450m), so it’s a budget of minus £177m (€200m).

“They have to reduce their investment in players and we have encouraged them to sell players because, for every amount they raise in sales, they can spend 40 per cent of that.”

Barcelona attempted to remove a number of players from the books last summer, but only managed to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Philippe Coutinho to Chelsea and Aston Villa, respectively.

Samuel Umtiti, Hector Bellerin, Clement Lenglet, Alex Collado and Sergino Dest are all currently out on loan and could be made available for sale at the end of the season.