Knowledge Musona achieves extraordinary feats with latest brace in Saudi Arabia

Knowledge Musona became Al Taai’s active leading scorer in the Saudi Pro League after hitting a brace on Thursday against Al Fateh.

The Zimbabwean now has a total of twelve goals, one clear of Algerian forward Amir Sayoud.

Musona achieved the feat across two seasons, while playing primarily as an attacking midfielder.

He scored six goals in his first campaign in the Middle East before hitting a similar tally in his second season thus far.

The brace also placed him at the top of Al Taai’s season top-scorers chart with six goals.

Meanwhile, the Al Taai skipper now has seven assists to his name this season after another involvement in Thursday’s game.