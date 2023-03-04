Ex-Pirates coach heaps praise on Terrence Dzvukamanja

Former Orlando Pirates strikers coach Scott Chickelday has praised Terrence Dzvukamanja’s hard-working ethics and explained his strengths.

Dzvukamanja recently found his way back to the Pirates first team after spending the first half of the campaign down in the pecking order.

The striker scored on his return to the team in January and was again vital in the following games before having first start in the Soweto Derby last week.

“I loved [Terrence] Dzvukamanja, I think he is an amazing player,” said Chickelday as quoted by Soccer Laduma.

“He’s probably one of the best headers of the ball in that league when you see him in training when he heads the ball, he’s phenomenal.

“I don’t think I’ve seen him miss a header and his last two goals for Pirates have both been headers and he works tirelessly hard. When I first got out there, he was getting a little bit of bad press and I couldn’t understand it because he wasn’t the player I was seeing in training.”