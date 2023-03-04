Two more senior players to leave Liverpool this season

Two more senior players in the Liverpool squad are reportedly set to join Roberto Firmino in leaving the club at the end of the season.

Firmino told Jurgen Klopp in a meeting on Friday about his intentions to leave when his contract expires in June.

According to English outlet, The Evening Standard, midfielders Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also set to leave.

Keita, who signed a five-year deal in 2018 from RB Salzburg, will exit as a free agent. The club decided against giving him a new deal after he failed to justify his value due constant injuries.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is also out of contract at Anfield this winter.

He arrived at Liverpool as a free agent after leaving Arsenal but a long-term knee injury affected his progress.

The midfielder fell behind in the pecking order and has struggled to get a regular spot in the first XI since his recovery.

The publication adds that the future of 37-year-old James Milner, who has been extending his contract on a 12-monthly basis, is also unclear, with third-choice goalkeeper Adrian the fifth member of that group whose deals are expiring.