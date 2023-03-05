Saturday Wrap: Zim players based abroad

Jordan Zemura started in the Bournemouth first XI that that lost 3-2 to Arsenal in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The start was Zemura’s 17th in twenty-four appearances for the Cherries this season.

The Warriors international had a decent outing but was subbed off soon after Arsenal’s first goal after the hour mark.

The substitution, somehow, allowed the Gunners more room from the visitors’ left flank.

National team prospect Reiss Nelson came on as a substitute for the hosts and scored the winning goal for Arsenal.

In the Championship, Marvelous Nakamba had another stellar performance in Luton Town’s encounter against Swansea.

The midfielder made his sixth successive start for second-tier club and played full ninety minutes of the match as a central midfielder.

His side won the tie 1-0 to maintain their play-offs spot in fifth position on the table.

Tendayi Darikwa was an unused substitute in Wigan Athletic’s 1-1 draw against Birmingham City in the Championship.

Brendan Galloway was named in the Plymouth Argyle first XI that beat Charlton Athletic 2-0 in the League One.

Macauley Bonne also started for Charlton but didn’t make any impact.

Both players were subbed of in the second half.

In the Spanish La Liga , Tinotenda Kadewere starred in Real Mallorca’s 1-0 home loss to Elche.

Kadewere started in the game and played for an hour. He did well to win the balls in the opponents’ half and knitted good passes that possed problems.

However, his substitution seemingly took away all the steam and Mallorca failed to maintain the pressure on their opponents.

US-based defender Teenage Hadebe had another frustrating out in the Major League Soccer as his Houston Dynamo side lost 3-0 to New England in their second game of the season.

In South Africa, Terrence Dzvukamanja was on target as Orlando Pirates beat Swallows 4-1.

The Zimbabwean striker now has three goals in the eight league appearances this season.