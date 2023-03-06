Dynamos confirm appointment of new captains ahead of new season

Dynamos have announced their new team leadership setup ahead of the new season.

The Glamour Boys have officially confirmed the appointment of Frank Makarati as the new captain of the team.

Makarati takes over the arm-band following the departure of Patson Jaure, who had his contract not renewed at the end of last season.

The defender deputised Jaure last season.

The new vice-captain is 23-year-old Emmanuel Jalai, who arrived at the club in 2019 initially on a loan transfer from Aces Youth Academy.

The second vice-captain is Kevin Moyo, a recent signing from Bulawayo Chiefs.

The 29-year-old is among the senior players in the new look Dynamos squad following the departure of more than thirteen players at the end of last year.

Meanwhile, Dynamos will kick off their 2023 season with a visit to the Colliery to face Hwange during the. weekend of 18-19 March.

Dynamos Team leadership

Frank Makarati (captain)

Emmanuel Jalai (1st vice captain)

Kevin Moyo (2nd vice captain)