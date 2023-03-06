Liverpool seek to ban fan for life after ‘dangerous incident’ in 7-0 win over Man Utd

Liverpool are investigating a pitch-invasion incident that happened in the later stages of their record 7-0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday.

An unidentified man ran into the pitch while the Reds players were celebrating their last goal scored by Roberto Firmino.

The male fan slipped and collided with Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones.

In a statement issued on Monday, Liverpool said the incident posed great danger to players and the supporter will be banned for life if he is found guilty.

The statement reads: “Liverpool FC has begun an immediate investigation to identify and ban the individual pitch runner from Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Manchester United at Anfield.

“The offender ran onto the pitch and collided with Liverpool players, risking injury, as they celebrated the seventh goal in front of the Main Stand.

“There is no excuse for this unacceptable and dangerous behaviour. The safety and security of players, colleagues and supporters is paramount.

“The club will now follow its formal sanctions process and has suspended the alleged offender’s account until the process is complete. If found guilty of the offence of entering the pitch without permission, the offender could face a criminal record and a lifetime ban from Anfield and all Premier League stadiums.

“These acts are dangerous, illegal and have severe consequences.”