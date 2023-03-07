Kalisto Pasuwa signs son at Nyasa Big Bullets?

Kalisto Pasuwa’s son, Kenneth, has been training with FCB Nyasa Big Bullets ahead of the new season in Malawi.

Kenneth was part of the squad that played against UD Songo in the invitational pre-season International Bonanza tournament held in Malawi over the past week.

His involvement in the pre-season preparations for the past month has stired speculation in Malawi that the player has been signed by his father.

Nyasa is coached by Pasuwa senior, who has been at the club since October 2018.

In Zimbabwe, Kenneth was nurtured by Aces Youth Academy before signing with Black Rhinos, where struggled to break into the first team.

He was part of the Zimbabwe Under-17 side that won a historic gold medal at the 2016 African Union Sports Council Region 5 Games in Angola following a 1-0 victory over the hosts in the final in Luanda.