Gallery: Update on Rufaro Stadium renovations

Rufaro Stadium, which has not been used for the past three years due to its bad state, is currently under renovation to meet the minimum standards ahead of the new 2023 season.

The upgrade is being carried by the City Parking after the stadium owners Harare City Council entered into a partnership with the company this month.

The contractor is currently working on the perimeter wall and parking area, while there was also work on the dressing rooms.

ZESA switched on the electricity at the stadium as the venue was not directly connected to the main grid for the past three when it was not in use.

The football venue is expected to be ready for use by mid March.

Other ares that have already received the touch ups include toilets, sewer and the pitch.

Pic Credit: Harare City Council