Paul Pogba dropped from Juve squad over disciplinary issues

Paul Pogba has been dropped from the Juventus squad to face Freiburg in the Europa League due to disciplinary issues.

The Frenchman only started to play for the club this month after recovering from a knee injury that was sustained in the pre-season.

He made his first two appearances back at the Italian giants since his summer transfer last week.

However, according to reports in Europe, the midfielder will now not be involved in Thursday’s clash after arriving late for a session on Wednesday.

The snub follows after Pogba recently came under fire for being spotted on a skiing trip while still nursing his injury.

He is said to be earning around £8.8m per season in Turin and his fitness concerns have led to frustration among fans and pundits – and the latest development will likely be met with further anger.

Pogba re-joined Juventus on a free transfer in July, signing a four-year contract.