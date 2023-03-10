Pep Guardiola reveals how the club dealt with Kyle Walker incident

Pep Guardiola has insisted this week’s negative headlines surrounding Kyle Walker are a “private issue”.

Walker is facing allegations of public indecency after he exposed himself and kissed a mystery woman in a bar last weekend.

In a video obtained by The Sun, the Manchester City defender, who was visibly drunk, appeared to drop his tracksuit bottoms in full view of drinkers, and then again in close proximity to two women in a booth.

Police opened an investigation on the incident but no arrest has been made.

The probe is in regard the UK’s Sexual Offences Act 2003, which says: A person commits indecent exposure if they intentionally expose their private area — and intend that someone will see them and be caused alarm or distress.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Guardiola said: “A private issue. We solved it internally, speaking with him. Of course this is not the place to discuss private situations.”

The gaffer added: “It’s completely different from years ago. They know it.

“When you open the door at home you have to know you will be filmed whatever you do. It is part of society.”

Walker has been attending training sessions since the incident happened and is expected to play a part in Saturday’s Premier League encounter at Crystal Palace.