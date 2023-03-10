Pitso Mosimane reveals the reason pushing him to coach a national team again

Pitso Mosimane has admitted that he still has an unfinished business in coaching international football.

Mosimane was Bafana Bafana coach between July 2010 and June 2012 but achieved little success with team.

Since moving to coaching clubs, the gaffer has enjoyed trophy-laden spells at Mamelodi Sundowns and Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

He is now at Saudi club Al Hilal where is chasing for promotion to the top-flight league.

Speaking in a video he posted on his TikTok, as cited by Goal.com, Mosimane said he wishes to return to international football to win a silverware.

“Well there’s nothing wrong to do a national team again,” Pitso said.

“It is always something on my plate, it is unfinished business for me to be honest. That’s the only place where I never won a trophy, so why not. So maybe that’s a thorn in the flesh for me. So, maybe a Cup of Nations and yes you never know, anything can happen.

“If we dream big, an African team winning the World Cup, it’s possible, so there are always possibilities, you can never say never.

“It’s open and I’d love to, especially now with this opportunity of 11 teams in the next World Cup. I mean everybody now has a chance there.”