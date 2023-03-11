Revealed: Why Zemura was dropped from Bournemouth squad for Liverpool game

Jordan Zemura was dropped from the Bournemouth’s matchday squad that beat Liverpool 1-0 on Saturday afternoon.

The Zimbabwean defender had started the Cherries’ last six games in the EPL.

His absence came as a surprise considering the defender carried no injury or fitness issue ahead of the game.

It has now been revealed that the absence was due to a ‘club decision’ that forced head coach Gary O’Neil to drop the the player.

According to BBC reporter, Kris Temple, the ‘decision’ was made after the Warriors international’s failure to engage with the club following a recent contract offer.

Temple wrote on Twitter: “While GON (O’Neil) declined to elaborate on the “club decision”, I understand that Zemura’s failure to engage with the club following a contract offer is behind this stance from Bournemouth.”

🍒 While GON declined to elaborate on the “club decision”, I understand that Zemura’s failure to engage with the club following a contract offer is behind this stance from #AFCB. https://t.co/nKUGgZk8JN — Kris Temple (@kristemple) March 11, 2023

Zemura is reportedly not happy with the offers the club is tabling, hence the delay in reaching an agreement.

The 23-year-old’s contract with the Cherries is set to expire at the end of the season, having joined the club in 2019 on a three-year-contract with an option to extend it with twelve more months.

The club activated the one-year option that expires in June after previous talks for a new deal stalled.

Speaking in November, Zemura admitted that Bournemouth remains his first option and has no reason to leave the club even with the new owners now on board.

He said: “I will see what the situation will cover with the new owners. I’m focusing on myself as a player firstly, and the club will need to focus on what it needs to do first.

“I’m not too worried about the takeover.

“I love this place and with everything going well, I have no reason to leave.”

The defender added: “This will be my first serious contract and something I can’t rush.

“With my age, it’s something that I’m supposed to be sure with for the sake of my career.”