Zambian top-flight player gets football ban for threatening referee

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Disciplinary Committee has slapped a four-month suspension on Zanaco Football Club midfielder Salulani Phiri.

Phiri was found guilty of threatening a referee by grabbing his shirt in retaliation to receiving a red card.

The incident happened during an MTN Super League Week 22 match against Prison Leopards at National Heroes Stadium in February.

Phiri will only serve half of his ban after the other two months were suspended on the grounds his previous good disciplinary record.

“The respondent shall be on probation for six months and shall be observed not to commit a similar offence, failure to which the two months suspended shall automatically be activated,” reads part of the Disciplinary Committee’s verdict.

“Further, the player is required to visit two schools of his choice in Lusaka and talk to school children about the need to respect authorities in sport and opponents for the duration of one hour session at each of the two schools. Video proof of these activities should be presented to the Registrar’s office before the end of the FAZ 2022/23 season.”

Phiri retains the right to appeal the decision of the Committee within 72 hours notification of the decision in terms of Articles 119, 120 and 121 of the Code.