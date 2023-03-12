Paul Pogba picks another injury

Paul Pogba has picked another injury and will miss Juventus’ Serie A encounter against Sampdoria tonight at 10 pm CAT.

The France international has not been included in the matchday squad after picking a muscle strain, according to Goal.com.

He will undergo further tests before a full diagnosis is delivered.

The 29-year-old had recently recovered from a knee injury which he sustained in the pre-season.

The first injury ruled him out of action since the beginning of the season until late February when he played his first game of his second spell at the club.

In total, he featured just thirty-five minutes across two games before picking another injury.

He was supposed to get more game time in the Europa League but a disciplinary issue ruled him out of Thursday’s game against SC Freiburg.