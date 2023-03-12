Steven Gerrard holding talks over return to football management

Steven Gerrard is reportedly in Turkey holding talks over the vacant managerial post at Trabzonspor.

The former Liverpool captain is currently unattached since being sacked by Aston Villa in October after less than a year in charge.

According to Turkish publication Karar, Gerrard flew out to Istanbul earlier this week for a meeting with Ertugrul Dogan, who is in the running to become president of the Turkish club.

The report further states that Dogan, who is the club’s current vice-president, wants to appoint the English gaffer as the head coach if he is elected.

The Turkish side are currently without a manager after Abdullah Avcı quit earlier this month after losing 2-1 to bottom side Umraniyespor. The club are sixth in the Turkish Super Lig, having won 11 of their 23 matches.