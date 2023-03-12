Tino Kadewere suffers heatstroke during La Liga match

Tinotenda Kadewere suffered a heatstroke during Real Mallorca’s Sunday La Liga match against Real Sociedad.

The Zimbabwean striker was subbed off at half time and stayed in the locker room when the team returned for the second half.

The footballer, who started and played the entire first half, was said to have been taken to the hospital in an ambulance later on.

Mallorca coach Javier Aguirre brought on Abdón Prats in place of the Warriors international and later explained at a press conference the reason behind the change.

“I had planned to stretch Kadewere a little more and have him have more minutes, but he was not successful in the game and with the heat stroke at half time he began to vomit and the change was natural,” the gaffer explained, as cited by Spanish outlet Última Hora.

The temperatures were just over 20°C during the game in Mallorca, but a big difference when compared to the cold days recorded over the past week.

Meanwhile, the appearance was Kadewere’s fourth successive La Liga start for Real Mallorca.

The former Harare City player, who is on a season-long loan deal from French side Lyon, has already racked up thirteen appearances across all competitions in this campaign.

He missed the opening part of the season due to an injury.

The 27-year-old has so far scored twice in the games he has played thus far.