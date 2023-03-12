Video: Manchester United midfielder Casemiro in tears as four-match ban is confirmed

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro was left in tears after receiving a straight red card in the EPL clash against Southampton on Sunday.

The Brazilian midfielder was sent off following a dangerous tackle on Carlos Alcaraz in the first half.

The challenge initially got him a yellow card but referee Anthony Taylor was advised by VAR to review the incident on the screen and a straight red card was issued instead.

The expulsion is his second of the season after getting his first red card against Crystal Palace last month for grabbing Will Hughes’ throat.

This means he will now serve a four-match ban in the EPL.

Casemiro leaves the Old Trafford pitch in tears after being sent off following a VAR decision 🟥 pic.twitter.com/1biq1Sz8iE — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 12, 2023